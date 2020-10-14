Gary Francis Balsley: 1965-2020

Gary Francis Balsley, 55, passed away peacefully October 9, 2020 with his family by his side.
Gary was born on May 5, 1965 in Longview, Wash. He is survived by his parents Gary M. (Alene) Balsley of Toledo, Wash., Margie (Bill) Vonasch of Sun City, Ariz.; siblings, Steve Balsley of Rochester, Wash.; Jenny Smith of San Diego, Calif.; Stephanie (Derek) Pedersen of Chehalis, Wash.; nieces, Randi Pedersen and Delaney Smith; nephews, Ryan Pedersen and Ben Smith; and special friend, Becka Killman.
Gary graduated from W. F. West High School in 1984 and served in the U. S. Army for 4 years.
Gary enjoyed all sports. He especially liked watching the Seahawks and golf. He loved fishing, being in the outdoors and his animals & pets.
Services are not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Veterans or Humane Society
