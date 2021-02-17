Fumiko Y. Ferbrache, 93, passed away Feb. 11, 2021, at Centralia Providence Hospital. She was born March 10, 1927, in Sapporo, Japan, to Shingo and Fuku Yoshida (Yamada). She was the youngest of six siblings.
She met her future husband, Charles P. Ferbrache, in Japan, where Charles was serving in the United States Army. They were married Oct. 17, 1956, in Tokyo, Japan. A few months after the birth of their eldest son, they came to the United States where she would begin a new life as an American citizen and raise a family despite the challenges of learning a new language, culture, and way of life.
Charles retired from the service in 1965, and they purchased a farm in Centralia where they raised their family. Fumiko dedicated her life to nurturing her children and grandchildren.
She endured many hardships early in life, losing both parents at a young age and experiencing the wrath of World War II, but it never broke her spirit and she came to be the most loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She touched many lives with her kindness and generosity.
She is survived by her son, Henry Ferbrache of Rochester, Wash., and his children, Whitney (Stephen) Barlow of South Carolina, and Charlie Ferbrache of Rochester; daughter, Donna (Jeff) Tornow of Winlock, and their children, Justin (Tina) Tornow of Naches, James (Molly) Tornow of Eureka, Mont., Cristen (Michael) Yurkoski of Gaston, Ore., and Tiffany (Eric) West of Winlock; son, Lloyd Ferbrache of Centralia; and several great-grandchildren.
Fumiko was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters; and husband, Charles.