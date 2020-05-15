Fred W. Leseman: 1949-2020

Fred W. Leseman of Castle Rock, Wash., former Toledo resident, died May 3, 2020, at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He was born Jan. 28, 1949, in Yakima, Wash., to Marvin and Barbara (Hoffert) Leseman. He was raised in Brookings, Ore., one of 14 kids.
Fred completed high school early to enlist in the United States Army, where he served as a crane operator from March 1966 to February 1969, in Vietnam. He loved the outdoors and worked as an equipment operator in the logging and construction industries throughout Washington with a stint at a gold mine in Alaska. For several years, Fred also operated Flintstone Ltd Construction, where he did site prep and septic systems. He retired in October 2015.
In June 1987, Fred married Karen Tompkins-Jones of Toledo, settling in Castle Rock with sons, Daniel and Christopher, from his previous marriage to Joyce Humphreys, their life was never dull. With his ebullient personality and spirited humor, Fred always lived life on his terms. He had a penchant for nick-naming people. If you were his buddy, it was for life. He was fearless and never wasted time with regrets.
An avid fisherman and hunter, Fred was known for his smoked jerky and salmon. He loved boating, crabbing and clam digging, fishing trips to Neah Bay and Alaska, and hunting in Eastern Washington and Idaho. For many years Fred was an Elks member and bowled in a league and had a passion for his 1955 Ford pickup. He was fond of the numerous pets that became part of the family thru the years.
Fred was challenged with health issues and foot injuries that brought complications in his later years. He endured a difficult period of kidney dialysis following the loss of his right lower leg. Fred finally lost his valiant battle in peaceful dignity at OHSU in Portland.
Blessed with a large lively family, Fred is survived by his wife, Karen; special dog buddy, Daisy; son, Dan and wife, Rachael, grandchildren, Hailey and Rylan; and son, Chris; siblings, Shirley, Marlene, Ed, Ella, Linda, Mary, Rick, Lenny, Dorothy, Sheila, Helen and their spouses; aunt, Yvonne; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and a large extended family by marriage and many wonderful friends, whom he loved like family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Michael and Roger.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date due to the corona virus restrictions. An announcement will be placed then for family and friends. Cremation has taken place at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Kelso.
