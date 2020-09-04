Florence Andelina Schabell: 1932-2020

Florence Andelina Schabell, a resident of Rochester, Wash., died on August 24, 2020 in Winlock, Wash. She was 88 years of age.
Florence was born on February 10, 1932 on the family farm near Richardton, N.D., and was the daughter of Anton and Anna (Kardensky) Kainz. She attended school in Richardton and later earned her GED.
In 1968, she married Elwood Schaebell in Reno, Nev. They lived in Granite Falls for 10 years and later made their home in Rochester. Florence worked for Boeing as a blue print printer and secretary and was a homemaker who cared for her home and family.
Florence enjoyed cooking, flowers and mall hopping. She had a gift to turn very little into a lot and was committed to her family whom she loved dearly. She was one of the first Life Time Members of the Veteran’s Memorial Museum and was a member of the Assemblies of God USA.
She is survived by her husband, Elwood of Rochester; son, Bryon of Lacey, Wash.; step-son, Everett of Sandpoint, Idaho, who she adored; and her sister, Rose Westmark of Bellevue, Wash., along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Otto, Steven, Leo, Theodore, Jacob, Godfrey, Barbara, Agnes and Katherine.
A private interment will be held. Contributions may be made in memory of Florence to the Veteran’s Memorial Museum. Sticklin Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
