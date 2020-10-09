Fay Lana (Dooms) Berry: 1940-2020

Fay Lana (Dooms) Berry, age 80, of Centralia, Wash., passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Fay was born June 19, 1940 in Dryad, Wash., to Margaret Dooms and Troy Dooms.
Fay wrote poetry, loved to read, and spending time with her sisters playing cards. For birthdays, everyone would gather to exchange gifts and play cards. They had mother/daughter Christmases every year to exchange gifts. All mothers, sisters, and daughters would join in and it was always a big deal. Fay really cherished the time that she spent with her sisters. She also loved ceramics and painting. She was a Yard Birds employee from 1965 - 1982 and retired as the Assistant Store Manager. She loved that store. It was a big part of her life.
Fay is survived by her husband, Robert Berry; daughter, Susanna Sturza (Ronald); and daughter, Donna Harris; son, Robert Berry II (Tegan); daughter, Gwenda Brown (Tony); sister, Ella May Sallee, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Fay was preceded in death by son, Duane Thornton; father, Troy Dooms and mother, Margaret Dooms; and eight of her siblings.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Fay’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 US, stjude.org or to a charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sticklinsfuneralchapel.com for the Berry family.
