Evelyn Secrest: 1925-2020

Evelyn Secrest was born in Frankfurt, S.D., on May 5, 1925 to Raymond and Winnefred Peterson. Evelyn loved farm life. She would often reminisce about stories from her childhood in South Dakota. She was married to Thomas Secrest and together they raised six children: Maurice Butler (Spokane, Wash), Thomas Secrest (Bainbridge Island, Wash), Stephen Secrest (Deer Park, Wash), Krystine Carney (Napavine, WA), Lisa Whorton (Allen, OK) and Raymond Secrest (Tampa, Fla). She also had six foster children that she mentored. Evelyn was firm, but loving to all of her family and friends.
She worked for Boeing during WWII on the assembly line for the B-17, then went on after the war to buy a farm with Tom near Centralia, Wash. Evelyn milked cows, raised sheep and sold cream and milk. In later years she went to work as a cook in several restaurants around Centralia and Chehalis, Wash., and later opened a retirement home for elderly women. She spent her final years living with her son Stephen and daughter-in-law Judy.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; her parents and her brother, Marvin Peterson.
She is survived by her children; 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Evelyn was loved by all she met and her quick wit and smiling face will be missed by all.
A private family funeral service is planned to be held at a later date. To view and sign Evelyn’s online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.