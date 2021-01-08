Eva Marcella Meleskie, 96, of Toledo, Wash., went home to the Lord Sunday, Dec. 27, 2021. She was born April 25, 1924, in Stuart, Iowa, to William Wallace and Florence Mae (Horton) Hall.
When Eva was a young girl, she helped her parents on the family farm. She always loved animals, and was quite a horseback rider when she was growing up. She was not able to have pets as a child due to the Depression, but made up for it later in life. For the past several years, she had dogs, cats, and chickens that she cared for, and loved spending time with her friend’s horse. Eva was an excellent seamstress and loved sewing. She was a great baker, too. When she baked fresh loaves of bread, the neighbors could smell the goodness for at least a two block radius! Eva was a sweet and resourceful woman who saw many changes during her lifetime. She loved her family, and made the world a better place to live in by simply being her.
Eva is survived by her children, Milo William Sylvester, Eva Ann Sylvester, David Alan Sylvestersen, Ira Scott Sylvester, Muriel Colette Schultz, and Julie Lynne Salsman; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel in Toledo, Wash. Services will begin at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, also at Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel, with Timothy Berg officiating. Interment will follow at Lone Hill Cemetery in Toledo.
