Esther Romesmo passed away Jan. 19, 2021, at the age of 81. She was born in Mapleton, OR, Oct. 15, 1939.
Esther will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends, including son, Randall Sharr who lives in LaPine, OR, and Aaron Romesmo and his wife, Dawn, whom live in Denver, N.C. Esther lived her last few years at Oakwood Haven Homes and was warmly cared for by the team there, led by Denise Shero. She was married to Richard “Rocky” Romesmo for 32 years and they moved to Chehalis in 1990.
She was preceded in death by both Rocky; and her son, Daniel Sharr. They both passed away over 20 years ago. Her very good friend and neighbor of over 25 years, Gwen Rhyneer, also passed away last year.
Esther had an amazing sense of humor, always seeing the cup half full. People just gravitated towards her. She had a heart of gold and was an animal lover, having adopted numerous cats that would show up on her back porch. She loved to cook and garden, and of course, shopping! She dedicated time in her later years to volunteering at the Newaukum Grange.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be an in-person service. In lieu of that and flowers, the family requests that donations be made In Esther’s name to the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Family can be contacted at romesmo2@gmail.com.