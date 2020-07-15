Ernest James Ahrens: 1961-2020

Ernest James Ahrens was born Jan. 21, 1961, in Chehalis Wash., to Ernest and Patricia Ahrens.
Ernest worked in the farming and agriculture community for his entire life, 35 years which were spent working for National Frozen Foods. He met the love of his life, Bennie and married in 1991, and had a beautiful 29 years of marriage together. Ernest and his wife, worked tirelessly to build a business together which has continued to thrive to this day.
He was the proud father to three children, Brittany Wortman, Ernest Jr. Ahrens and Robbie Ahrens; and a well loved grandfather to two beautiful grandchildren, Hadley and Casen.
Ernest went to be with the lord and his father, Ernest Adolf July 4, 2020, after a long and well fought battle with cancer.
There will be a celebration of life at the Ahrens home in Chehalis to remember both Ernest Adolf and Ernest James July 18, 2020, at 1 p.m.
