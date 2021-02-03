Ernest “Ernie” Rothlin was born in Calexico, Calif., to Joseph and Elise Rothlin. He passed away peacefully Jan. 22, 2021, at the age of 94. Ernie’s family moved to Modesto, Calif., in 1942, and after the death of his older brother, Joe, Ernie left school to work on the family dairy farm.
He was drafted into the Untied States Army in 1946, and was honorably discharged a short time later as World War II came to an end. He was drafted into service again in 1950, and went to Korea where he served in the artillery. After returning from Korea in 1952, Ernie was stationed at Ft. Lewis near Tacoma, Wash., where he met Mary Louise Ryser. Ernie and Mary Louise were married June 27, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Centralia, Wash. They moved to Patterson, Calif., where Ernie worked hauling milk. The family grew quickly, having eight children between 1954 and 1966. In 1969, Ernie and Mary Louise packed up their kids and moved to a dairy farm just west of Chehalis, Wash. They lived on their farm for 33 years. Ernie loved spending time with his countless friends and family. He enjoyed frequent trips to Reno and attending Swiss dances.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Louise Rothlin; daughters, Linda Breen (Greg), and Paula McCroskey (John); son, Ed Rothlin (Shannon); daughters, Barb Elder (Greg), and Sandra Scates (Lloyd); sons, Jim Rothlin, and John Rothlin (Brenda); and daughter, Teresa Botten; along with 20 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Elise Rothlin; sister, Marguerite Durrer; brother, Joe Rothlin; his twin sister, Erna Trinkler; and grandson, Brian Raschke.
A funeral mass was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chehalis, Wash., at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021, followed by a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph School at 123 SW 6th St., Chehalis, WA 98532, or to the charity of your choice.