Ernest Doyle Welch: 1931-2020

Ernest Doyle Welch, age 89, passed away at The Lander House in Centralia, Wash., on July 17, 2020.
He was born on February 28, 1931 to Herb and Viola (Willoughby) Welch in Pawhuska, Okla. He graduated from Yorkville High School and went directly into the Navy where he served during the Korean War. Ernie married Geanne Roberts on January 24, 1958 at the Presbyterian Church in Centralia, Wash. He was a professional wrestler for a while after he left the Military with an honorary discharge and eventually became a Cottage Supervisor for the Green Hill Juvenile Institution. Ernie worked there for 26 years.
Ernest is survived by his loving spouse, Geanne Welch, three sons, Rob (Martina) Welch, Ron Welch and Rick (Merle) Welch, daughter, Renee (Michael) King, Brother, Bob Welch, sister, Betty Welch and 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Viola Welch.
Ernie loved his family, his dogs, gardening, camping, participating and watching numerous sports.
A Graveside Service will be held at Claquato Cemetery, 142 Stearns Rd, Chehalis, WA 98532. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
