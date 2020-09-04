Erin Elizabeth ‘Ernie-Bert’ McLeod: 1977-2020

Erin Elizabeth ‘Ernie-Bert’ McLeod, 42, of Chehalis, Wash., was taken from us on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, following a vehicle accident close to her home. Erin was born November 14, 1977, at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Bremerton, Wash., to Dean and Dianna (Pyper) McLeod. She was raised in Mossyrock, Wash., and graduated from Mossyrock High School in 1996.
Erin excelled in school and was known for her great athletic ability. She earned awards for academics, baseball, volleyball, and basketball. While in school, she belonged to FFA, band, and was involved in Cub Scouts. After graduation, she earned her AA at Centralia College, and her Bachelor’s degree from The Evergreen State College in Olympia, where she also played basketball. Erin worked in the restaurant industry for 20 years before rededicating herself to education. She became a P.E. Teacher and worked in the Special Education program at Boistford School, where she also coached volleyball. She was beloved by her students, who will miss the teacher that always wore pigtails and made their world just a little bit better. She was finishing her teaching certificate and had planned to teach special education students.
Erin never met an animal that she didn’t love and acquired pets of all kinds, including goats, cats, and SEVERAL Dachshunds. Her precious dog, Bheanie, and cat, Reign will miss her and the care she gave them immensely. Erin was a bright ray of sunlight in what has lately become a dim world. She was kind and generous, and believed in equality and justice for all. We believe her message to us would be to love each other unconditionally, and to make a positive difference in the world.
Erin found the love of her life 6 years ago with fiancee Marci Bower. Their love was visible and shared by our community. Erin touched the lives of many people, and her absence will be greatly felt. She is also survived by parents, Dean and Dianna; siblings, Alexandria, Christopher, and Emily; and her brother-in-law Carlin; her adoring niece and nephew, Iris and Rowan, who will miss her zany antics; her niece, Destini; her precious ‘Grams’ who has had the privilege of being escorted shopping for hours on end and taken on too many trips to the casino with Erin; special aunties Deb and Louann; many cousins; aunts; and uncles; and family and friends too numerous to name. She will be missed by the Mossyrock and Adna communities. The Mossyrock Class of ‘96 will miss her vivacious spirit and the friendship they have shared for almost 40 years.
A private family service will be held at Sticklin Funeral Chapel in Centralia. A public gathering will be held at a date to be announced on Sticklin’s website, with current public health guidelines observed.
In lieu of flowers, Erin’s family asks that donations be made in Erin’s name to the Mossyrock H.S. Class of ‘96 Viking Scholarship Fund; animal rescue; or to a charity close to the giver’s heart.
