Ellen Kalista Thomas: 1944-2020

Ellen Kalista Thomas was born Sept. 22, 1944, and passed away June 6, 2020.
She had lots of love for everyone, Ellen enjoyed her dogs and loved horses.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Thomas of Morton, Wash. Ellen had many brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, uncles, step-children, grandchildren and friends that she cared for. Ellen will be missed by many.
A potluck memorial will be held at 2 p.m., July 11, 2020, at 9008 25th Ave S, Lakewood, Wash., 98499. RSVP at 253-592-3644
