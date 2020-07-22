Ellen Ann (Dail) Stonecypher: 1933-2020

Ellen Ann (Dail) Stonecypher, 86, passed away June 28, 2020, at her residence in Chehalis, Wash. She was born the oldest of six children in Chinquapin, N.C., Aug. 17, 1933, to parents Martin and Emily Dail Lanier.
Ellen graduated Chinquapin High School in 1951, and James Walker School of Nursing of Wilmington, N.C., in 1954. She was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years.
Ellen married Dr. Roy W. Stonecypher in 1954, and they raised three children. She traveled throughout the United States and lived in Georgia, Oklahoma and Washington State and settled in Lewis County twice. The first time on Curtis Hill in Adna and after living in North Carolina resettled in Chehalis.
She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and helped with many activities. Ellen was also active in P.E.O., bridge, glass and doll clubs. She was an antique dealer and operated a booth at Centralia Square Antique Mall. Her antique collection ranged far and her knowledgeable presentations included dolls, glassware and pottery.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Grace D. Rouse; and brothers ,Terry and Wayne Dail.
She is survived by her brother, Gene (Connie) Dail of Goldsboro, N.C.; sister, Emily Sue (Milo) Pickett of Hampstead ,N.C.; children, Tom (Darlene) Stonecypher of McKenna, Wash., Mary (Chris) Howell of Kingston, Wash., and Wes (Pam) Stonecypher of Umatilla, Ore.; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Ellen will be greatly missed by many who knew and loved her. A gentle Southern Lady that made tea parties with grandchildren fun and remembered by all. She is at peace hosting parties with the angels.
With Covid-19 a concern, a very small family graveside service was July 18, 2020, at Claquato Cemetery.
Her family would like to thank all the caregivers, especially Mary Stanton and all the staff at Woodland Village Retirement community.
In Lieu of flowers, suggested memorials to: Westminster Investment in Youth Fund, P.O. Box 710, Chehalis, WA 98532.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.