Elizabeth Catherine Langland: 2000-2020

Elizabeth Catherine Langland left us March 18, 2020. She was born May 15, 2000, in Olympia.
She graduated Adna High School in 2018, and moved to West Virginia and later, Columbus Ohio, where she worked helping seniors and later as a security officer. Elizabeth was well-known as friendly, generous, caring and smart. She enjoyed hiking, camping, crabbing, fly-fishing and dune riding on the Oregon Coast.
Elizabeth will be missed beyond measure. She is survived by her mother, Paula Brammer; father, Stanley Langland; sister, Kayla McGrath; brother-in-law, Sean McGrath; stepfather, Curt Brammer; grandmother, Lelah Peterson; aunts, Sylvia Langland, Carol Hughes, Carla Peterson and Chaunie Langland; uncles, Rolf Langland, Eric Langland and Michael Hughes; cousins, Carol and Cody Meeks, Thomas and Sarah Langland; and several nephews and nieces.
Donations can be made to the Elizabeth Langland Memorial Scholarship Fund at any Security State Bank location. A private service for family and friends is to be announced.
