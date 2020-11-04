Elbert Lee Keesee, better known as Pete, was born on November 11, 1944 in Centralia Wash., and passed away on October 26, 2020 in Grants Pass, Ore.
Pete was raised on a dairy farm in Rochester Wash., and graduated from Rochester High School in 1963. Pete loved showing his cattle at the fairs in 4-H and was proud of his football accomplishments in high school.
Pete was well respected in the Grants Pass little league and was a much sought after All Star coach. He always bragged about one of his players going on to the majors.
Later in life Pete was able to live out his dream on a small farm named KZ Red Angus where he and his brother Bob raised cattle. He spent his retirement years riding his horse Rio in team penning events and was proud of his many awards won by his excellent horsemanship and the quality of his cattle.
Pete is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cherie, at the family home in Grants Pass and his children, Tracie Holt, Lance and Dana, and all their spouses. Also, grandchildren Desmond, December and Kyleigh; and great grandchildren, Ammon, Genesis and Liam.
He is survived by his sisters Joyce Kludt of Centralia, Wash., JoAnne Sandell of Olympia, Wash., Pat Spaeth of Aumsville, Ore., and Pam Pariseau of Portland, Ore., and many nieces and nephews he loved that are scattered about the Northwest and Iowa.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, E.B and Fern Keesee; sister, Dorothy Gassin; and his brothers, Melvin, Ronald and Robert; and his first born son, E.L. Keesee Jr. (Petie).
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Brush Riders Arena, 155 Davidson Rd in Williams Oregon on November 7, 2020 from 1 to 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to help Pete’s wife with final expenses by donating at any Wells Fargo Bank branch in Cherie’s name.
