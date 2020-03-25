Edward Cerkan, 88, was born in PeEll, Wash., May 18, 1931, to Frank and Victoria (Drevniak) Cerkan. He passed away at home, March 13, 2020.
Ed graduated from PeEll High School in 1950, where he was a standout in football and basketball. In 1948, he was named to the All-Conference football team and voted most inspirational.
After high school, Ed enlisted in the United States Navy and served on-board the USS Platte AO-24 during the Korean War, from 1951 to 1954. Returning home, Ed went to work at Weyerhaeuser as a timber faller, his career spanning nearly 40 years between the Pe Ell and Vail camps. He was aptly nicknamed “the whistler” by coworkers who could hear his beautiful music echoing throughout the woods.
Ed married Eloria Kycek of South Bend, Wash., June 8, 1957. They moved to Chehalis, built a home and raised three children. He loved tending to his gardens, raising koi fish and watching his kids and grandkids play in many sporting events over the years. He also enjoyed meeting his coffee buddies at McDonald’s daily over a 20-year period, sharing stories and solving the world’s problems. Ed served as vice president and a board member of the Chehalis Bearcats Booster Club in the early 1980’s, was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Eloria; brother, Dale (Karen) Cerkan of Raymond; children, Lynette (Cerkan) Veenhouwer of Chehalis, Michael Cerkan of Chehalis and Sandra (Ivan) Crews of Centralia; and grandchildren, John, Danny (Jessica) and Natalie Veenhouwer of Olympia, and Madison and Nathan Crews of Centralia.
Ed was preceded in death by grandparents, Frank and Apolonia Drevniak; parents, Frank and Victoria; sister, Patricia Cerkan; and uncle, Pete Cerkan.
Memorials may be made to Providence SoundHomeCare and Hospice, 3432 South Bay Rd. NE, Olympia, WA 98506. Our family is forever grateful for the kind and compassionate care provided by Providence over the last year and a half. Funeral services are pending.
