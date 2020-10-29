Edna A. Robbins Workman: 1935-2020

Edna A. Robbins Workman, 85, of Chehalis, Wash., was granted her angel wings and called home to the Lord on September 29, 2020, where she will meet up with many friends and family members.
Mom was born and raised in Olympia (Steamboat Island), to Les and Dorothy (Bent) Robbins. Mom was the bossy big sister to Terry (Londa) Robbins, Ernie (Anna) Robbins, and Eloise Nicolich (Chuck). She attended Griffin School and graduated from Olympia High School in 1953.
In addition to working at home, Mom tended bar at Character’s Corner Tavern and Westside Tavern. After taking college accounting classes, she worked as an auditor for the State of Washington, retiring from State service in 1997.
Mom was a member of multiple organizations over the years, including 4-H, Girl Scouts, Grange, ILWU Auxiliary, F.O.E. Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, Master Gardeners and Lewis County Senior Centers. She joined the Olympia Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association and was selected as their Woman of the Year in 1998.
She was a member of Chehalis First Christian Church, and looked to Pastor John for spiritual counsel and guidance.
Mom was happiest when surrounded by her family. She was a people person who made friends wherever she went, always wearing a smile and sharing a story. If there was a reason to gather, she was there for it. Mom enjoyed tending her gardens and especially loved irises. She enjoyed travelling and reading about her family history.
In addition to her siblings, mom is survived by her husband, Leonard. She is also survived by her children, Judy (John) Malamphy, Ken (Kathy) McIsaac, and Rita (Dan) Whalen; grandchildren, Gayle, Kati, Donn, Frankie, Kris, Ross, Kyle, Tommy, Ron and John; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; step-children, Tim (Alicia) Workman, Teena Pangburn, Kevin Workman, Wade (Erin) Morehouse and Randy (Gena) Neitzel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewis County Senior Centers, Chehalis First Christian Church or a charity of your choice. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, no service is planned at this time. Hopefully, in the Spring, when the irises are blooming, we can gather to celebrate Mom.
As Mom would always say, “It is what it is.”
