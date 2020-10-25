Dr. Arthur Hewey Forsyth, Jr.: 1922-2020

Gentleman. Trusted advisor. Quick-witted. Jack-of-all-trades. Jokester. Friend. Those are just a sample of words that describe the man known as Doc, Pop, Dad and Art. Dr. Arthur Hewey Forsyth, Jr., a long-time resident of Lewis and Pacific counties, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 30, 2020 at his daughter’s, Deborah Valadez, home in University Place, Wash. He was 98 years old. Art was born on June 6, 1922 in South Bend, Wash., to Dr. Arthur H. Forsyth, Sr. and Maude Pitts Forsyth. An only child, he grew up and went to school in Pe Ell, Wash., where his father was a dentist, and graduated from Pe Ell high school in 1940. During high school he was an excellent athlete, playing quarterback and safety for the football team, and was a starter on the basketball team that won the county championship. He also achieved the rank of Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America.
After graduating high school, Art enrolled at the University of Washington to study pre-dentistry. Subsequently, he went on to earn his degree in Dentistry at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, where his father was a member of the first graduating class. He then served in the US Navy Dental Corps stationed in Baltimore, Md., providing dental services to Army and Naval personnel until he was honorably discharged in 1947. During his Naval service, Art married Shirley Briggs on March 3, 1946 in Washington, DC. They were married for over 60 years until Shirley’s death in 2006.
Art and Shirley moved to South Bend, Wash., in 1947 where he practiced dentistry until 1957. After moving to Chehalis, Wash., Art opened a practice on 13th Street in a building he personally designed. Art practiced in Chehalis until his retirement in 1987. After retirement he was recognized by the Lewis-Pacific Dental Society for over 40 years of exemplary service to his craft and for mentoring young dentists along the way.
Art enjoyed many hobbies throughout the years, including backpacking, skiing, boating, model ship building, stamp collecting, electronics and playing the keyboard.
Art was a member of many clubs and organizations during his lifetime, including the Masonic Lodge, Afifi Temple of the Shriners Club, The Royal Order of Jesters, the Centralia/Chehalis Elks Club and the Mayflower Society. He was also a life-long sports fan, avidly following the Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines, as well as the local high school sport teams where he lived.
Art was the loving father of five children, Norman (Centralia), Douglas (San Jose, CA), Barbara (Deceased), Deborah (University Place, WA) and Richard (Fountain Hills, AZ). He is also survived by four grand-children (Meredith, Sarah, Ashley and Caitlin) and one great grand-daughter (June).
There will be a family graveside gathering, and a celebration of his life is being planned for Summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Art’s name to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children. Art lived a very fulfilling life and was an inspiration to all that knew him. He will be dearly missed.
