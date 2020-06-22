Doyle Dean Bryant: 1937-2020

Doyle Dean Bryant, 83, passed away in the early morning hours of June 3, 2020, at Providence Centralia Hospital. He was born Nov. 6 1937, in Seymour Mo.
After attending School in Lebam, Wash., Doyle entered the Marine Corps. He was very proud of his service. Once a Marine, Always a Marine. After a stint logging in South East Alaska, Doyle spent 40 years working for the Weyerhaeuser Company.
He served on the Pe Ell School Board and was a former member of the Pe Ell Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, teaching these skills to his children.
Doyle was preceded in death last year by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Carol. They are now together forever. He is now heavenly reunited with his daughter, Sheila Bryant MacArthur; and grandson, Zachary Taylor MacArthur. Doyle was also preceded in passing by his parents, James and Rena Bryant; and brothers, Bill Bryant and Danny Bryant.
He is survived by his sons, Daryl “Pooder” Bryant and Duane Bryant (Connie); and daughter, Shelly Bryant Juhlin (Ron Gilmet); and six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, James Bryant (Jean) , Jerry Bryant (Fae), Lyle Bryant, Tom Bryant and David Bryant (Cathy); and sisters, Wilma Bryant Drevniak and Joyce Bryant Prior (Steve); sister-in-law, Louise Bryant; brother-in-law, Danny Morton; and many nieces and nephews.
Doyle was known as a hard worker and a loving and dedicated husband and father and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. The Family will be forever grateful for the kindness of his neighbors and friends.
A graveside service will be held at Claquato Cemetery, 142 Stearns Rd., Chehalis WA 98532, at 11 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020. There will be a lunch and greeting for family and friends following the service at the Pe Ell Methodist Church, 421 1st Street, Pe Ell WA. 98572.
