Douglas Murray: 1960-2020

Doug was born December 1, 1960 in Orofino, Idaho to Marshall and Margery Murray. The family relocated to Centralia, Wash., in 1963 and he did most of his growing up on Cooks Hill Road.
Doug enjoyed participating in United Methodist Youth Group, camping trips, hiking, and going to rock-n-roll concerts. He graduated from Centralia High School in 1979 where he played football and wrestled.
His ambition in life was putting out fires and after he attended Bates Technical College - Fire Services he became a firefighter for the City of Vancouver, Wash.
Doug married Mary Gromko in 1991 and they adopted two wonderful daughters from China in 1997 and 2000. As a firefighter he was recognized by his peers as “ One of the Best Ever” and he was later promoted to Captain before he retired in 2013.
Doug passed away August 9, 2020 and he will be truly missed by his family, friends, and firefighting community.
He is survived by his wife Mary; daughters Jing and Meili; parents Marshall and Margery; and brother Chris.
