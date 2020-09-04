Dorothy Teitzel: 1950-2020

Dorothy left us on August 13, 2020. She was born July 20, 1950 in Chehalis, Wash. She was the third child born to John and Becky (Snelson) Snaza.
She married Rodney J. Teitzel August 24, 1977 and had four children that were so much of her life.
Dorothy loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and always accepted any child in need as her own. She also loved Westport and would spend as much time there as she could. And as anyone that knew her can tell you she enjoyed Christmas, birthdays, and her parties and games. She also enjoyed eating out, cat shirts, Pepsi, and anything to do with pirates. Her sense of humor, spontaneity, and her love for her family will be missed dearly.
Dorothy was preceded in death by one sister, her parents and all her aunts and uncles. She is survived by Rod, her four children; Rodney, Becky (Paul), Pauline (Jon) and Fred; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; siblings John and Helen; many nephews, nieces and cousins. She will be missed by all.
Dorothy will be cremated and her ashes spread in her favorite place. No funeral will be held at this time. A memorial will be held later.
