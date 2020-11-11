Doreen T. Morken: 1921-2020

Longtime Centralia resident, Doreen T. Morken, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on May 20, 1921 in Lakota, N.D., one of five sisters, all who grew up and attended school in that state.
She married her husband of many decades, Edwin Morken in Columbia, S.C., on August 4, 1942. They later moved to Washington in 1952, and permanently settled in Centralia in 1956.
On moving to Centralia, Doreen began working at the Centralia Knitting Mills. She was well known for her quilting and cake baking and decorating, her cakes having been featured at many weddings around the area.
What is less known about Dorreen was her life long love of baseball, a game she always loved watching and which she played in her younger years.
Doreen took tremendous pride in her home, her garden, and her family. She is survived by granddaughters, Melinda and Mindy; and grandsons, Ronald and Brian; nine great grandchildren, Amber, Bethany, Chelsea, Mckenna, Rebecca, Jaqueline, Julianna, Dawn, and Aaron; one great-great granddaughter, Avery.
She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Centralia Garden Club, and the Grange.
Remembrances may be donations to the Lewis County Veterans Museum.
A celebration of Doreen’s life will be held on what would have been her 100th birthday in May of 2021, the family hopes that all of her numerous friends and extended family members will be able to attend.
