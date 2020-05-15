Donna G. Clark: 1938-2020

Donna G. Clark, 81, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born May 19, 1938, in Chehalis, Wash., to Sam and Pearl Cole.
Donna lived her entire life in Chehalis, this is where she met and married David Clark in January of 1955. Together, they had five children Mike, Cindy, Kim, Sam and Sharon. She was passionate about her family.
Donna had a zest for life and a positive outlook on any situation. She loved gardening and was very proud of the landscaping she and David had done at their home. Donna also loved to sew and made her own clothes, as well as her daughters then granddaughters. She enjoyed doll collecting and had hundreds of dolls which she loved making clothes for.
After raising her family, she became a realtor. In 1991, Donna and her husband, David bought I-5 Auto which they owned and operated with their son, Sam.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy and Kim; son, Sam; grandchildren, Dustin, Breanne, Kaley, Rachel, KC and Jenna; seven great-grandchildren; and her brother, Lawrence (Bud) Cole.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, David; son, Mike; daughter, Sharon; and her brother, Gene.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
“ To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die“
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.