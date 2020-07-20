Donald Gene Wade: 1932-2020

Donald Gene Wade, 88, passed away peacefully July 10, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. He was born June 17, 1932, in Kelso, Wash., to Susie (Lane) and Granville Wade. A piece of his heart was always on his property in Rose Valley, where he was raised.
An United States Army veteran, Don served proudly during the Korean war. He graduated from the University of Washington and was an accountant. Don and his wife, Janet resided in Chehalis for many years and he ran his own business in Toledo. A gentle man, he was fiercely independent until his last days.
Don was a voracious reader and collector of old books, loved crossword puzzles, cooking, quirky foreign movies and playing in blackjack tournaments all over the area.
His wife, Janet (Hallenbeck) preceded him in death in 2004.
Don is survived by his daughter, Cathy (Michael) Peterson; son, Richard (Mary; and four grandchildren, Daniel, Shannon, Samuel and Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.