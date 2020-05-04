Donald “Don” Leroy Andrews, Jr., son, brother, husband, father, papa, friend and avid outdoorsman, was born Jan. 3, 1959, in Centralia, Wash., to Rose (Bonagofski) and Donald Andrews, Sr. He died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home in Rochester, Wash.
Don grew up in Chehalis, with his mother and stepfather, Dick Kitchel. He graduated from W. F. West High School in 1977. A natural-born athlete, Don was on the high school wrestling, basketball, football and track teams and later, volunteered as a coach. He had a lifelong love of the outdoors and lived to go fishing, hunting, camping, or water skiing with his family at the lake.
At the age of 16, Don took an after school job loading trucks at L & E Bottling Company and later transitioned to PepsiCo Northwest Beverages. Last year he decided to take an early retirement, where he enjoyed babysitting his grandchildren and working on the family lake property.
Don was loved by all. He had boundless energy and enthusiasm, with an infectious laugh and was quick to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. Don loved the Lord and was an active member of the Centralia Community Church of God for 30 years and in the last five years, New Beginnings Church in Chehalis.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Nelly (Rademaker); children, Nicole Andrews (Trevor Gfeller), Tiffany (Tyler) Lindgren and Tyana (Spencer) Humphrey; grandchildren, Harper and Hunter Lindgren; mother, Rose; stepmother, Ruth Kitchel; sisters, Donna (Bill) Steele, Debra Casassa and Denise Kitchel (Jack Connick); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing we will have a memorial at a later date.
