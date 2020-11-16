Debra Caviness: 1959-2020

Debra was the second child to her beloved mother, Marlene Sward Edwards (Meyer) born in Centralia, Wash., December 29, 1959. Debra passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on November 3, 2020, in Sumner, Wash.
An inseparable pair enjoying all of life’s pleasures together, her mother, Marlene’s fondest memories included hunting, fishing, farming together, and watching her child grow into adulthood and motherhood. Her mother stood by her side for her entire life and will always hold these memories dear to her heart.
Debra graduated from Centralia High School, and achieved her degree from Centralia College with honors where she built several lasting relationships. A brilliant, beautiful-minded woman who overcame life’s challenges, she was loved and adored by many. She had the ability to love everyone without a second thought or judgment. As a long-time employee of Centralia College, she truly loved her job, colleagues, and students. Her position made her feel like she was making a difference. Helping her family, friends, and students was her purpose. She was happy when those around her were happy.
In all seasons of the year she was found outdoors. Spring was a time dedicated to planning for flowers, she would plant fruit trees she would place in the yard, Summer with a garden and foraging for berries, Fall was when things got serious and it was time to hunt; she spent countless hours in the hills of Lewis County searching for elk or deer, boughs or mushrooms. When winter came around, she was ready; with plenty of canned and preserved goods. She had a very beautiful life.
Debra is preceded in death by her father, Warren Sward; and step-father, Jack Edwards.
She is survived by her mother, Marlene Sward Edwards; long-time partner, David Blosl; children, Brandy Firebaugh, Benjamin Caviness, and Bethanee Caviness; and David’s children, Erin and Davis Blosl; grandchildren, Emily Firebaugh, Rilee Firebaugh, Asher Caviness, Jack Taylor, Moira Gray, Kamrynn Dobberteen, and Karsynn Bjornstedt; great-grandchild, Casen Cummings and soon to arrive grandchild, baby Caviness (Ben); brothers, John Schmit and Duane Sward; sisters, Diana Hackney, Dawn Serl; and aunt Carol Rakoz.
A private family graveside service was held at Mt. View Cemetery, Centralia on Wednesday, November 11, 2020; Newell-Hoerling’s officiated the ceremony. The family would like to thank the University of Washington Medical team for all their care and kindness towards Debra. The family would also like to extend another special thank you to the family of Mark and Sheila Gray for all the love and support given during this time.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Debra’s name to a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.