Debra Ann Frazier: 1972-2020

Centralia resident Debra Ann Frazier, 48, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. She was born July 13, 1972, in Chehalis, Wash., to Peggy Beck and Daryl Spraque.
Debra lived both in Adna and Doty, Wash., and attended Pe Ell until high school, where she graduated from Adna High School in 1990. She then went on to Centralia College and graduated with a business degree. It was then that Debra Met Jeff in 1990, and they were married Aug. 14, 1993. They had a daughter, Kimberly Rose, Sept. 14 1998. Debra worked for Sears Portrait Studio for 18 years. In 2007, she opened her own business called the "Picture This Family Portrait" which she ran until around 2013. She hung up her camera for a pencil and paper and joined the Centralia School District as a para educator, and Chehalis School District in 2017 until 2019, as playground duty. She loved the interaction with all of her kids in Chehalis. Most notably, Dalon from Chehalis Kindergarten who was her little buddy. She tutored him for the past few months helping him out with zoom classes.
Debra liked to ride bicycles, do some light reading, arts and crafts, famous tie blankets that she would give as gifts every Christmas, and she liked to collect things from all the places that her and Jeff visited.
She was a devoted wife and mother who would do anything for her Daughter, Kim. She had a large softball family that Kim had been apart of from the age of ten. She sacrificed and invested a lot of time into making sure her daughter had every opportunity to succeed. So, she traveled up and down the west coast trying to get her recruited to play softball in college, and it worked. It was because of Debra's devotion that her daughter is now working toward her dream of becoming a nurse with scholarships paving the way. She also loved Disneyland and all things Disney.
Debra is survived by her husband, Jeff; daughter, Kim; father, Daryl Sprague; mother, Peggy Sprague (Beck); brother and sister-in-law, David and Nikki Sprague; father and mother-in-law, Ken and Kathy Frazier; sister and brother-in-law, Louie and Kristi Guyette; nephew and nieces, Brock, Beau, Kameron, Kayna, Izzier, and Rayelyn; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was very close to her aunt Kathy, uncle Dan, and cousins, Quinn and Reese.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sticklinsfuneralchapel.com for the Frazier family.
