David Milo Fullerton, 84, of Silver Creek, Wash., passed away Dec. 18, 2020. He was born to Milo and June Fullerton in Tacoma, Wash.
As a young man, David served two years in the United States Air Force. He met and married Sandy N. Salonisen, and had three children, Steven Fullerton, Lisa Fullerton, and Darren (Lyska) Fullerton. In 1977, he married Beth Kron and gained three more children, Edwin (Gloria) Kron, JoEll (Tracy) Crain, and Jeff (Jin) Kron, and they settled in Vancouver, Wash.
He had a long career at Burlington Northern Railroad, retiring in 1985. After retiring from the railroad, he and Beth moved north to Mossyrock, Wash., and then Silver Creek. They enjoyed the peaceful nature of the area and had space for horses, dogs, and cats. He had a genuine love for Springer Spaniels.
David was most happy making fishing poles for family and friends. He was a fisherman at heart, through and through. He was happiest building his “aluninum” boat (his way of saying it), working in his shop on his truck, rebuilding cars, home building and renovations, and of course, fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milo and June Fullerton. David is survived by his wife, Beth; brothers, Kenneth of Tacoma, Wash., and Richard of Tenino, Wash.; his six children; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Centralia for taking care of him and providing him with love and support through 2020, as well as the wonderful nurses on the COVID floor at Providence St. Peters Hospital in Olympia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.