David Lee Hand: 1934-2020

David Lee Hand, 86, of Oakville, Wash., passed away peacefully at home, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. He was born Aug. 5, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to parents, Elmer Lee Hand and Luella Evelyn (Wogsland) as an only child.
David spent his childhood in Butte, Mont., before his family moved to Seattle, Wash., and then Oakville. He was an adventurous boy and young man with a love of exploring outdoors. After graduation from Oakville High School, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon return, he worked as a timber cutter.
He then met and married his life’s love, Betty “Jane” (Fenton), and built a beautiful house using timber he cut and milled himself. After starting a family, he retired from logging due to an accident and worked for Washington State Department of Transportation until retirement.
David was a kind and devoted Husband to his wife, Jane (whom preceded him in death) throughout their lives. They shared a love that was endless and true.
A loving and patient father to his children, Jim, Lorraine, Sam, Jennifer, and Rebecca. He taught the importance of patience, hard work, and kindness. A proud grandfather of Elizabeth, Katherine, Chelisa, Andrew, Sarah, Brenden, and Emma. He shared his mischievous and inquisitive nature with them, always with a twinkle in his eye. A proud great-grandfather to Jack, Noah, Ellidi, and Atlas, he enjoyed their gleeful pattering about the house at gatherings.
Dave was a kind-hearted, friendly spirit. He will be missed by many, but memories of him will live on. There will be a private family service held at Oakville Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to O.F.D. #1.
