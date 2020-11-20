Darrell James Vermilyea: 1961-2020

Darrell James Vermilyea passed away Nov. 12, 2020. Darrell was born Oct. 15, 1961 and went to Vader Elementary until the 8th grade. He went to Toledo High School where he Graduated Class of 1979 where he was a standout football and baseball player. Darrell was a heavy equipment operator at Cascade Hardwoods, this was a craft he dearly loved for 30 years. Darrell’s workplace family is something he cherished and spoke about often. His passion for always loving the underdog was a characteristic that was loved by everyone. Darrell passionately flourished as a volunteer fireman and EMT in his childhood town of Vader where he was a volunteer for 15 years plus. One of his favorite hobbies was riding his Harley on Country Roads touring all the locations that he enjoyed. Something he also enjoyed was taking his boat out with family and friends to go fishing. He was always chasing the next fun thing. His passion for hunting and camping did not go unnoticed, and his ability to charm everyone around the campfire will be missed by all. His love for the outdoors began in his younger years in his childhood town of Vader, Wash. He rode motorcycles on the logging roads in and around Vader and Ryderwood and roamed the mean streets of Vader with his childhood friends.
The most cherished parts of Darrell’s life were his kids and family. Darrell was always quick to let others know the wonderful things his kids had done and would tell of milestone achieved by his grandkids and nephews. He wasn’t shy to tell others about deer his son in law harvested or fish that his dad caught in the ocean.
Darrell was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara M. Vermilyea. He is survived by his father, Dale C Vermilyea of Vader; his kids, Trisha (Mark) Newman of Boistfort; Tara Coles of Portland, and Tim Roughton of Lake Saint Clare; two brothers, Robert Vermilyea of Vader, and Nate (Trina) Vermilyea of Toledo; five grandchildren, Tori Mcguinn, Jakyma Roughton, Dalton Newman, Dillan Newman and Danielle Newman as well as four great grandchildren, Jaliya and Aniyah Roughton, Ellie Newman and Dean Newman; nephews, Colby (Haley) & their daughter Paytin Vermilyea, Connor (Lilly) Vermilyea, a niece, Kasey (Jesse) Hottel of Yakima, as well as two of the best friends a human being could ever ask for, Frank (Teresa) Holmes of Toledo, and Chris (Rain) Bailey of Chehalis.
A celebration of life will be held December 5, 2020 at 1pm under the direction of Pastor Billy Morris at Jackson Prairie Church at 4224 Jackson Hwy, Chehalis, WA 98532. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions and wear your masks. In lieu of flowers or gifts please donate to Vader Fire & EMS or Lewis County ABATE Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home.
“ROOT VERM ROOT”
