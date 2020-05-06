Daniel James Logan: 1935-2020

Daniel James Logan, 84, of Steilacoom passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday morning April 19, 2020. He was born in Spokane, Wash., June 22, 1935, to James William Logan and Mary Ada Logan (Farmer). As an "Army brat" he lived in many different places during his childhood but considered Centralia and the ranch in Lewis County his home.
Dan is survived by his wife of 34 years, Eileen Larsen; sister, Martha Thode (Bob); brother, William Logan (Marilyn); sons, James (Kay) and Jeffry (Stephanie) Logan; grandchildren, Serena, Alyssa and Joshua Logan and Kelsi Brown (Keith); and great-granddaughter, Kaylee Grace Brown.
He loved spending time with family and friends and especially looked forward to family potlucks on the ranch in Lewis County. Dan enjoyed frequent walks from our house near Farrell's Marsh in Steilacoom down to the ferry dock and back uphill again.
Dan was proud of his sons, Jim and Jeff, of his membership in Mensa and lntertel and his associate degree in library science and enjoyed his work at Steilacoom High School Library and other libraries in the area.
We often walked to the lookout point on Euclid to watch the sunset and talk with neighbors. Dan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by many.
