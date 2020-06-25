Dan Allen Forrest, 63, a life-long resident of Morton, Wash., passed away June 21, 2020. Dan was born April 4, 1957, in Morton to Melvin “Tuff” and Ellen (Coleman) Forrest. It was here that Dan built a beautiful life for himself and his family. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, friend and historian.
Dan married Maret Johnson on May 22, 1982. During their 38 years, they raised two beautiful daughters, who Dan was very proud of. He was blessed with four grandchildren whom he adored.
Dan had a love for local history, it was often said that he was born 100 years too late in reference for his admiration for anything old. Anyone who was fortunate enough to be around Dan could count on a history lesson and a good story. His knowledge of local history and his passion for logging was evident in his daily activities. Dan spent 40 years working in the local lumber industry; he was someone who had the tools and knowledge to do anything. There was nothing he couldn’t fix and nothing he couldn’t do. Sometimes people know a lot about a few things, but Dan knew a lot about many things. Operating his own custom sawmill was one of many things Dan enjoyed doing in his free time, along with logging, hunting and spending time with family. He worked hard for his family and would credit his incredible work ethic to his dad and uncle OK. They were the men he strived to be like.
Dan thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Logger’s Jubilee; he helped and volunteered in various ways over the years. Dan especially enjoyed demonstrating how to operate the mercury and drag saw. He also enjoyed the Jubilee Parade where he proudly exhibited his steam donkey demonstration and founded the Peterman Hillbillies, which was a skit that was performed on the parade route for a number of years.
His knowledge of the area was something he shared with others. Everything from pointing out old railroad grades, to helping establish the Cowlitz River Valley Historic Society. Dan truly knew the meaning of community and was more than happy to help those in need. In his “free” time, he could be found plowing snow for the elderly.
Sometimes gruff in appearance, Dan was often referred to as “Forrest Grump” and “Grumpa” but there isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for someone. He may have thrown a riggin’ fit or two (complete with a well-crafted string of profanities) if the process wasn’t going well, but deep down he had a tender heart and was a soft and caring soul. Dan had an unbreakable bond with his daughters and loved his wife and grandchildren dearly. There are no words to describe how much he will be missed by his family, friends and the community.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Tuff Forrest; grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife, Maret; daughters, Katelin Forrest (Mike) and Sarah (Tre’) Leckbee; grandchildren. Riot, Tuff, Colt and Bristol; mother, Ellen Forrest; sister, Marge (Bill) Barker; brother, Ray (Ann) Forrest; sister, LeeAnn (Tony) Guidotti; best friend and honorary brother, Brian Dalton; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at the Morton Cemetery, Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pastor’s Pantry, PO Box 1341, Morton, WA 98356 or drop off donations on any Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 277 7th Street, Morton, Wash.
