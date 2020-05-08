Dale Austin Pollock: 1948-2020

Dale Austin Pollock, 71, of Onalaska, Wash., died, March 15, 2020, at his home. He was born May 11, 1948, in Chehalis, Wash.
Dale was a decorated Vietnam veteran receiving a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He loved his family and was known to live his life by his rules. Dale was a true friend and hard worker, there wasn’t anything mechanical he could not fix. He had many occupations and excelled at all of them. Dale was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved restoring his vintage bike.
He is survived by his loving wife and constant companion, Jill; brothers, Ron (Bev) Pollock and Chuck (Pat) Pollock; sisters, Jane (Don) Lewis and Jean Pollock (Tom); children, Josh, Dixie (Ken) Bailey and Carol (Richard) Hawkins; stepdaughter, Robin Meier; grandchildren, Alex Pollock, Damon Slaven, Jessica Hawkins and Cal Rushton.
Dale was loved by all and had a boundless enthusiasm with an infectious laugh and would lend a hand to anyone who needed it. After retiring from the oil fields in Alaska, he enjoyed coffee and conversation with the guys. He will be loved and missed.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date.
