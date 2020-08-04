Courtney S. (Kempf) Smith: 1984-2020

Courtney S. (Kempf) Smith, 36, passed on July 20, 2020, in Adna, Wash. She was born July 12, 1984, to Ben Kempf and Sharon Kempf in Chehalis, Wash. She was raised on military posts and attended DOD schools in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Germany. She attended high school in Centralia and Chehalis, Washington.
She was sweet, loving, smart, pretty, curious, adventurous and fun. She has gone but will remain always in our hearts.
She is survived by her son, Dreydon Smith; daughter, Gia Smith; brother, Kelvin Kempf; parents, Ben Kempf and Sharon Kempf; and grandmothers, Elaine Kempf and Shirley Workman. She was predeceased by her grandfathers (with whom she was very close), Dean Kempf and Dale Workman.
Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
