Connie Workman: 1950-2020

Connie Rowena Workman, 69, of Onalaska, Wash., passed away unexpectedly July 18, 2020, at Centralia Providence Hospital in Centralia, Wash. She was born Sept. 19, 1950, in Chehalis, Wash., to Betty “Rowena” and (George) Davis.
Connie married Allen “Dean” Workman May 28, 1966, at the age of 16. Dean and Connie shared 54 years of marriage together.
She is survived by her husband, Dean; children, Corinna, Ernie, Pollyanna and Michael; grandchildren, Kateland, Travis, Aaron, Justin, Mathew and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Landon, Zoey, Noah, Neaveah, Emerson, Emiylnne and soon to be baby Everett; sister, Donna; brother, Leonard; and several nieces and nephews.
Connie was greeted into heaven by her mother.
She was best known for her big, bold personality. There wasn’t anyone she couldn’t stoke up a conversation with. Connie had a huge heart for babies, it didn’t matter if they were human or animal. There wasn’t a baby she wouldn’t snuggle.
She enjoyed puzzles, bingo, quilting, cooking and butterflies. Connie was a dedicated housewife and caregiver to all.
Connie will be dearly missed by many, but her memory will live on in all of our hearts forever.
A celebration of life for Connie will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at 18124 Sunshine Ln. SW, Rochester, Wash., at 2 p.m. It will be a potluck, so bring your favorite food dish.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking to please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Connie.
