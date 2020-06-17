Colonel Baxter Harwood, DVM, 85, died June 8, 2020, in Forest Grove, Ore., after a long illness. He was born in Newtonville, Mass., but spent much of his life in California. During the second world war, he lived with his parents and younger brother in Coronado. After the war, the family moved to Sonoma and then Healdsburg, where he graduated from high school.
Colonel Hardwood then attended Santa Rosa Junior College where he met his future wife, Ramona Koch. After graduation he attended Veterinary School at the University of California at Davis, graduating in 1959 as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
During his working career, Colonel Harwood was in veterinary practice, worked as a California state veterinarian and then joined the United States Air Force, earning a master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Michigan. He retired in 1990, as a colonel and moved with his wife to Centralia, Wash.
After his retirement, Colonel Harwood, who had a lifelong interest in both art and music, attended classes in both art and music at Centralia College. During his lifetime he had sung in church choirs and played percussion in the San Luis Obispo orchestra. He taught music for 10 years at Centralia College, sang in their choir and played percussion in both the college orchestra and the community orchestra. He also played piano with a local jazz band, accordion with an accordion band and piano for four local Masonic lodges. At various times he belonged to the Elks and Kiwanis, but his longest membership was with the Masons.
He had many hobbies beyond painting and music. They included swimming, jogging, bird-watching, tennis, reading, history and learning languages. Colonel Hardwood was fluent in both German and Spanish.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ramona Harwood; son, Paul Harwood (Rebecca); daughter, Dr. Robin Harwood; along with five grandchildren and spouses; and three great-grandchildren.
Services are pending.
