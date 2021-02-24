Clyde Ray Miller passed away peacefully on his 84th birthday in Arizona. He was born in Asheville, N.C., to Charlie and Mellie Miller.
Clyde enlisted in the United States Army and served stateside, and was also sent to Germany. He served from 1963 to 1965. Clyde was stationed at Fort Lewis and enjoyed what Washington had to offer. Clyde married Barbara Fay Miller and eventually settled in Napavine, Wash., where they raised their one and only son, Dale Miller. Clyde worked for WIDCO/Centralia Mining Company most of his adult life.
He enjoyed hunting, being outdoors, and tinkering in his machine shop on Woodard Road, for over 40 years.
Clyde lost his wife, Barbara, in 2010. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Margaret, who passed away in 2001.
Clyde leaves behind his son, Dale and wife, Marti Miller; as well as four grandchildren, Brittany (Skyler) Voie, Colby Miller, Nicole (Dayce) Childress, and Makenli Miller. Clyde had 2 great-grandchildren, Owen and Hank. He also leaves behind two sisters, Patsy who resides in Michigan and Dixie who resides in California.
Clyde appreciated the support he received from the congregation of Napavine Assembly of God when he was a widower and he resided in Chehalis. A private ceremony with only family will be held. Please feel free to make a contribution to Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Clyde R. Miller.