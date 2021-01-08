Claudette Kelly passed away Dec. 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma. She was born Jan. 17, 1934, in Westport, Wash., to Claude and Gertrude (Hardy) Harms.
She graduated from Toledo High School in Toledo, Wash., in 1952. In 1952, she married Donald D. Graham, and married Jerry Kelly in 1981, both are deceased.
Claudette is survived by two children, Anna Graham and Donald D. Graham; and a sister, Susan Pattillo.
She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Corey Davies and David Witte (Deanna); and three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Olivia and Gretta Witte.
A gathering will take place at a later date.
