Chronicle Obit Cora Mae Grauman: 1946-2020

Cora Mae Grauman, 74, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Centralia July 6, 2020. She was born in Centralia, Wash., May 20, 1946, to Loren and Wanda (Fiscus) Grauman.
She graduated from Centralia High School in 1964. Cora was a mother first and later in life, she was a beautician and caregiver. Cora loved to read books, her favorite being romance novels and the Bible. She also loved her church.
Cora is survived by her brothers, Richard (Kay) Grauman and Milton (Malee) Grauman; sister, Shery Bryant and her partner, Stan; children, Daniel Wilson and Calvin (Kasandra) Wilson; grandson, Jackson Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and etc.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Wanda Grauman; brother, Frances (Skip) Grauman; and son, Phillip Grauman.
A small gathering of family and close friends will attend a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia, Wash., July 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
