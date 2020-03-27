Charles W. Vaughan passed away March 11, 2020, in Centralia, Wash. Charlie was born Oct. 18, 1938, in Kelso, Wash. He was the fourth of nine children, born to George and Margaret Vaughan.
Charles is survived by three siblings, Carol York of Longview, Wash., Richard Vaughan of the Spokane area and Marian Mecham of Edmonds, Wash.; daughters, Treasa Morgan and Anita Brewer. He is also survived by Cheryl Emery, Robert Vaughan, and Denise Flannigan. He has several grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Donna.
Death is nothing at all. I have only slipped away into the next room. I am I, and you are you. Whatever we are to each other, that we still are. Call me by my old familiar name, speak to me in the easy way which you always used to. Put no difference in your tone,
wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow. Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes we enjoyed together. Play, smile, think of me, pray for me. Let my name be ever the household word that it always was. Let it be spoken without effort, without the trace of a shadow on it. Life means all that it ever meant. It is the same as it ever was; there is unbroken continuity. Why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight? I am waiting for you, for an interval, somewhere very near just round the corner. All is well.
Henry Scott Holland, Canon of St. Paul's Cathedral.
