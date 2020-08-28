Carroll Edward Harris: 1945-2020

Carroll Edward Harris, 74, of Toledo, Wash., passed away August 7, 2020 in Centralia, Wash. Carroll was born August 10, 1945 to Frank and Dora Harris in Waynesville, NC. Carroll was the oldest of six children. The Harris family moved to the Toledo area in 1962. He worked for Weyerhaeuser before becoming self-employed.
He is survived by his wife Mary Lou; daughter, Rhonda Harris of Stayton Ore.; son, Frankie Harris of Albany Ore., and Rick Fawbert of Campbell River, BC; sister, Barbara Jean Borte of Toledo, Wash., Donnie Harris of Toledo, Wash.; grandsons Bryce and Austin Harris, Nolan and Ryan Fawbert; granddaughters, Hailey and Tiana Harris and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mom and dad; his daughter Tonya Sue Silbernagel; and brothers, Benny, Gary and Mike.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
