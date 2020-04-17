Carolyn Watkins: 1948-2020

Carolyn Watkins, 71, passed away April 3, 2020, at her Centralia, Wash., home from a courage fight with cancer. She was born June 2, 1948, in Butte, Mont., to James and Ida (Houljberg) Kambich.
Carolyn graduated from White Pass High School in 1966, and attended college briefly. She was married to the late Alfred Watkins in Randle, Wash., they divorced after 25 plus years of marriage. Carolyn then relocated to Centralia, Wash.
She is survived by three children, Donna Watkins Neff (Dwight) of Portland, Ore., Diane Graichen (Erik) of Winlock, Wash., and Dave Watkins (Paula) of Vancouver, Wash.; two brothers, Jim Kambich of Chehalis, Wash., and Tom Kambich of Olympia, Wash.; grandchildren, Josh and Justin Harris, Miranda Tiede and Alec Graichen; and several nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Chris Kambich; and a sister, Marilyn Taylor.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. Carolyn loved making jewelry specializing in silver rings and necklaces and was enrolled in a jewelry class at Centralia College for the last several years. She belonged to a rock club, where she was President among other offices held. Carolyn was an avid bowler her entire adult life until her health would no longer allow her. She made many friends in the bowling community, she often went to visit them at the bowling alley when she could no longer bowl.
Carolyn had several careers throughout her life, she owned a nursery named Rainbow Gardens when she lived in Randle, Wash., and she was the motor route supervisor at The Chronicle in Centralia, Wash., for 17 years until she retired.
Carolyn’s family would like to extend sincere thanks to the hospice caretakers and Rhonda Symonds.
A memorial will be planned for a later date due to current restrictions.
