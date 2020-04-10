Bradley Paul Capps: 1963-2020

God took Bradley’s hand and led him home Feb. 25, 2020, surrounded by friends and family. Bradley Paul Capps was born to Richard (Spike) Capps and Elvada (Driver) Capps Dec. 10, 1963, in Centralia, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his father, Spike.
Bradley is survived by his mother, Elvada; brother, Jason; niece, Bethany; stepfather, Glenn Roderick; and his best friend and caregiver, Randy Hammond.
He was a true miracle and not expected to live pass six months old. Against all odds and with the hand of God, we were blessed with 56 years. As a child, he participated in the Lewis County annual March of Dimes campaigns for the National Kidney Foundation. His pediatrician was Dr. Joel H. Toothaker.
Throughout his medical battles, Brad had a beautiful outlook on life. He received a Kidney transplant in 2001. The transplant failed after 14 years and he lived his final years on Kidney dialysis until his passing. We will forever be grateful to the tech's and nurses at Fresenius Kidney Care for their kindness and compassion.
Brad grew up in Doty and graduated from Pe Ell High School in 1982. A short time later, he moved to Las Vegas and worked as a waiter. Brad moved back to Washington and resided in Lacey, until he passed.
He had an infectious smile and laughter. Loving Brad was an opportunity to see the best in people. Everyone who knew Brad loved him. He lived life to the fullest and had numerous friends. Brad adored music and played the piano. He loved to mimic is favorite singers, idols, peers and comedians.
Death leaves a heartache only Jesus can heal and love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Services will be scheduled at the Doty Pentecostal Church and Doty Fire Hall after the COVID 19 virus stay at home order is lifted.
Donations to the National Kidney Foundation appreciated.
