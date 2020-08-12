Bradley Jerome Economou: 1990-2020

Bradley Jerome Economou known by many as Branny passed away at his home in Chehalis Wash., on August 4, 2020 at the age of 30. Brad was born in Walnut Creek Calif., on April, 13, 1990. He graduated from W.F West high school in 2009. Brad had the biggest heart with a passion to take care of everyone around him. He was known for his cheerful heart and bright smile. He is survived by his Father and Mother Maurice and Rebecca Economou of Chehalis, His Brother Brett and his Niece and Nephew Kaija and Roman Economou. Along with Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.
There will be a celebration of life held at the little white church 617 NW West ST Chehalis, WA 98532, at 1:00 pm Sunday August 16, 2020.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear, though the earth gives way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.” — Psalm 46:1
