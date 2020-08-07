Bonnie Jean Slaymaker, 77, was granted her angel wings Aug. 3, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home in Winlock, Wash., surrounded by her loved ones. Bonnie was born in Murray, Utah, to Ivan and Helen Birdsall and was raised in Maple Valley, Was.
She went on to have many careers, waitress, truck driver and she ran an in- home adult family care facility. Bonnie ran the facility from 1989 to 2015, at which point she retired. She married Edwin Slaymaker Dec. 17, 1988, and spent the next 32 years with him at their home in Winlock. Through her many careers she touched multiple lives and was always willing to help anyone in need.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Ed; four children, Dan (Kim) Scadlock Jr. of Sumner, Wash., Brenda (Wayne) Hansen of Tacoma, Wash., David (Barbara) Scadlock of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Dennis (Yvette) Scadlock of Pe Ell, Wash. She is also survived by her siblings, Francis (Glen) Swartz of Winlock, Wash., and Leo (Lourdes) Birdsall of Eugene, Ore. Bonnie was blessed with nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ivan; mother, Helen; sisters, Geraldine, Leona and Marion; and her brother, Clifford.
Graveside services will be at the Doty Cemetery, on a date TBD. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that you please donate to a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.