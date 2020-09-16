Bonita 'Bonnie' Hadaller: 1932-2020

Bonita “Bonnie” Hadaller passed away Aug. 16, 2020, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Wash., from complications of a stroke. She was born May 3, 1932, to Jake and Hilda Ritzman of Toledo, Wash.
Bonnie's mother passed away when she was three years old and she went to live with her aunt, Ida and uncle, Ivan Heath in Menlo, Wash. Bonnie was raised there and graduated from Valley High School in 1950. She moved to Toledo, Wash., after graduation and met and married Delbert Hadaller September 1951.
In their 30 years of marriage, they had four children, Rodney, Cheryl, Randy and Duane “Toby”. Bonnie was a stay at home mother and wife until Toby graduated from high school. Her marriage ended in 1981, and she moved to Vancouver, Wash., to go to school. She lived in Vancouver and Portland, Ore., for a few years, then she moved to Seattle for a short time, then moved to Centralia, where she worked at Chehalis West until she retired. In the late 1990s, Bonnie and Randy moved together to Cinebar, Wash., where she lived until she passed away.
She is survived by her four children; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Bonnie is also survived by her sister, Emma; brother, Glen; half-sister, Marietta; and half-brothers, Red, Jim and Dale; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
No services will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.