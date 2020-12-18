Billie Joseph Martin: 1951-2020

Billie Joseph Martin, 68, of Galvin, Wash., passed away Dec. 8, 2020. He was born Dec. 28, 1951, in Chehalis, Wash., to Billie H. and Moween A. Martin.
Bill grew up in Centralia with his four brothers and two sisters. He graduated from Centralia High School and later worked for the Centralia School District before retiring. Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He enjoyed playing golf, raising animals, and assisting his church with functions. The most cherished parts of his life were his family. He enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors.
Bill was preceded in death by parents, Billie and Moween Martin; and brother, Michael Martin.
He is survived by brothers, John (Peggy), George (Lynnette), and Sam; two sisters, Patty and Peggy (Tom); his two sons, Jeremy (Darci) and Jeff (Tammy); six grandchildren, Mariah, Alexis, Kaitlyn, Alisha (Alex), Kayley and McKenzie; and one great-grandchild, Diego.
A private family service is planned.
