Betty Louise Slape, 89, went home to be with Jesus Feb. 3, 2021. She was born March 9, 1931, in Toppenish, Wash., to George A. and Elsie B. Tonnemaker (Brand).
She attended and graduated Zillah High School where she met Joe, her future husband, in 1945. Betty and Joe were married for 67 years and truly loved each other throughout. She loved spending time with her family, her church family and her “Chipmunk” friend, Sherry Lopotosky. Thank you, Sherry, for being such a good friend.
For many years, Betty worked for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources where she retired in 1995, with 20 years of service. Her life was a living example to follow. We will all miss her kind and compassionate spirit, but this is not goodbye for we shall see you again.
She is survived by three children, James Slape (Joyce) of Rochester, Wash., Kenneth Slape of Troy, Mont., and Pamela (Mark) Althauser of Centralia, Wash.; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dennis; and the love of her life, Joe (A.J.) Slape.
The family extends great thanks to Silver Light Adult Home and to Providence Hospice for the amazing care they provided for Betty. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Her final resting place is at Claquato Cemetery.
John 3-16 "For God so loved the world, that he gave
his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth
in Him should not parish, but have everlasting life.”