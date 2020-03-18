Betty Lou Ward, 93, passed away at Providence Centralia Hospital Feb. 28, 2020. She was born to Thomas and Margaret (Howard) Taylor Jan. 25, 1927, in Mayger, Ore.
Betty lived in Longview most of the time, but her husband was a fisherman, and so she lived in Alaska for several years. She later retired to Vader, where she also lived for many years.
Betty loved dogs, the Mariners, sewing, quilting, gardening and was an amazing cook. She made everything from scratch.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Conni Penley, Susan (Mark) Kormandy of Vader, Wash., and Lisa Pratt; grandchildren, Trisha Johnson, Erica Penley, Adam Penley, Chase Hansen, Amanda Howard, Brianna Carney and Mikaela Pratt; and great-grandchildren, Deonte Burns, Jayden Marquez and Olivia Jones.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Carl Taylor; mother, Margaret Louise Howard; sister, Jeanne Poler; and brother, Tommy Taylor.
No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lewis County Animal Shelter.
